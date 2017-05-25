Indiana High School Regionals: Boys track

We start with the long jump. Centrals Tias Stewart with the impressive attempt, leaping 21-feet-4-1/2 inches.

Next, we slide over to the high jump. Castle's Aaron McCully cleared the bar with ease at five-feet-10 inches.

Finally, there's the 100 Meter Dash. Harrison's Noah McBride is in lane four in the heats, and he cruises to the win.

He goes on to win this as well as the 200 Meter, then 400 Meter Relay, leading the Warriors to the Regional title.

