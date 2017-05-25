4A Sectional Baseball: Central vs North - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

4A Sectional Baseball: Central vs North

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We went over to Bosse Field for the 4-A baseball opener between Central and North.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly