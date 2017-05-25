4A Sectional Finals: Gibson So. vs Castle softball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

4A Sectional Finals: Gibson So. vs Castle softball

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Softball super powers Gibson Southern and Castle kept their date with destiny, squaring off in Thursday's 4-A sectional title game.

Jaime Nurrenbern and company nail down their fourth straight sectional title 2-1.

