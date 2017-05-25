Newburgh parents fight to save swim team

A group of parents is fighting to save their kids swim team.

They met with the Parks Board to discuss the Newburgh Dolphins. The community swim team is at risk of being cut.

The Parks Board said the move could save the town a few thousand dollars per year.

Parents, on the other hand, believe the team is an important part of their kid's lives.

The parents have a campaign on Facebook to save the team.

A decision is expected to be made by next week.

