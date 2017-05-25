Sportsman's set to reopen - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sportsman's set to reopen

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A popular Franklin Street bar is set to reopen tomorrow afternoon.

A kitchen fire forced Sportsman's to close it's doors two weeks ago.

The bar is connected to other area businesses, but the damage did not get outside the building.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The bar's manager told 14 News Sportsman's is scheduled to open at three.

