Family of De'Niko Scott demanding answers about his murder

The family of 22-year-old De'Niko Scott spoke out, pleading with anyone who knows anything about his murder to contact police.

"He was loved by everyone: family, friends, and everyone who actually knew him," said Myesha Quarles, Scott's sister. "So for this to happen is just horrible and a big shock to all of us."

A large crowd gathered Thursday night near the site of where Scott's body was found Tuesday morning.

They prayed, lit candles, and released balloons, all while leaning on each other for support.

Many demanded answers for what they call a senseless shooting.

Scott's body was found in a backyard near an alley.

The coroner says he died from a single gunshot to the head.

Along with Scott's family and friends, one woman whose son has murdered nearly six years ago, showed up to support the family because she says she knows what they are going through.

Scott's sister is hoping that someone who knows something about her brother's murder will speak up.

"I feel like if you know what happened you need to speak up and say something because we're all wondering how could this happen," said Quarles. "Why did this happen and nobody's saying anything. So of course, we don't know. And so that will be closure for the family, friends, everyone that was close to him."

"My son's murder is still unsolved and here we go with another one," said Bridgett Tate, whose son was murdered nearly six years ago. "It just seems like it's been more and more since it's happened with my son and I just want to know, I want them to know that I'm here to do what I can."

Evansville Police have not identified a suspect or a motive in this case.

If you have any information, call the police.

