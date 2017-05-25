New park trails coming to Hancock Co.

The Hancock County fiscal court is prepping for a big park project in the next few years after a major donation.

If the proper grants come through, anyone can come to Hancock County and hike to Morgan's Cave

But right now, it's not as easy to hike. Briars and tree limbs cover the beaten path, but it is worth it.

Officials are applying for grants this year to create trails throughout the park. The Harris family donated the 140 acres of cliffs and caves.

Officials say they now want everyone to enjoy these historical acres hidden off of Highway 60.

If the county does get those grants, they would create the trails, put up some fencing, and purchase more property for access.

They hope to finish it in two years.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.