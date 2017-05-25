Lincoln Estates management: "We're not kicking everyone out"

A heated meeting Wednesday night over what Lincoln Estates management says is misinformation.

Of their 112 units, a Lincoln Estates property manager told us "only a few" people are being kicked out. He said those tenants did not honor the terms of their leases and management gave them "a few months" notice.

He said they care about the people who live there and claims they're helping those renters find new places to live.

Management says they've cleaned up the property and are in the process of adding new fencing in an effort to make this a safe space for families.

As far as rents going up, one woman told us her grandmother's rent might double.

"I think it's a mess. People over here are here because it's supposed to be low income," said Resident, Kearia Hansford.

Management told us rates differ for each tenant, but in the future, apartments could be priced at market rate.

Local Investor, Dave Clark told us those rates typically range from $500 to $900 in Evansville.

Kearia Hansford told us she plans to move

"It's like no problem for me but for them it's like, for everybody else, it's a problem. We come over here, certain people are living on disability checks. We can't really afford high rent like that."

City officials say they'll use $100,000 from an affordable housing fund to help those displaced residents. A representative with the mayor's office told 14 News they hope to sit down with the new property owners to relax the eviction notices and try to help the people who are moving out.

