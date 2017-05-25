EPD names suspect in Jackson Ave. shooting

Evansville police have identified a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Officers say 34-year-old Demario White shot 33-year-old Andrew Beasley in the chest in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue before 9 p.m. on May 15.

May 15th shooting suspect ID'd as Demario White, 34. He's 5'10"/ 140. Shooting happened in 3900 block of Jackson. EPD trying to locate him. pic.twitter.com/hCazmF72Ts — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 25, 2017

Beasley was taken to the hospital for treatment of the nonlife-threatening injury.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about White's location should call the Evansville Police Department at 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

