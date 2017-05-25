Sheriff: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy (WFIE) We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy (WFIE)
HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) -

We were on the scene of a crash involving a horse and buggy on Highway 69 in Hancock County.

We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.

Investigators said the buggy was carrying two Amish people. Both of them are okay. 

They said the horse was heading to the vet and is also expected to be okay. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly