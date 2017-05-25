Sheriff's Office: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff's Office: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co.

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy (WFIE)
HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) -

We were on the scene of a crash involving a horse and buggy on Highway 69 in Hancock County.

We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.

Investigators said the buggy was carrying two Amish people. Both of them are okay. 

They said the horse was heading to the vet and is also expected to be okay. 

