TSA visits EVV Regional Airport to offer tips for summer travel

TSA officials said the first thing you should do before even going to the airport is to check your bags, because often times, items people carry around each day are not allowed on planes.

Several items were taken from travelers at Evansville Regional Airport in the last few days.

Those items include stun guns, knives, and even a meat cleaver.

TSA officials said the biggest problem is usually liquids, gels and aerosols. Those containers must be 3.4 ounces or less, and all be able to fit in a single quart-sized bag.

Right now, there are two pre-check lanes at Evansville Regional Airport, but officials say by early 2018, the two will be combined into one extended line.

We're told all of the items travelers don't pick up are donated to state surplus.

