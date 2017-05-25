Gibson County looks into getting a YMCA - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gibson County looks into getting a YMCA

Posted by Aesia Toliver, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

A YMCA might be in Gibson County's future.

Princeton Common Councilman, Greg Wright, said a local group contacted the southwestern Indiana YMCA about setting up a branch.

However, a feasibility study is required before anything else can be done.

Wright said the study would look into locations and if Gibson County can support a YMCA.

He said Gibson is one of the few counties without an indoor pool, and the community would really benefit from having one.

Wright also said older locals would also have somewhere to exercise.

Wright said the feasibility study would cost about $25,000 and take about seven weeks to complete.

He said so far the group's raised about $10,000.

Wright explained building a YMCA could be a nearly $20 million project.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co.

    Sheriff's Office: Car hits horse and buggy in Hancock Co.

    Thursday, May 25 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-05-26 00:49:01 GMT
    We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy (WFIE)We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy (WFIE)

    We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.

    More >>

    We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.

    More >>

  • EPD names suspect in Jackson Ave. shooting

    EPD names suspect in Jackson Ave. shooting

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:44:18 GMT
    Demario White (Source: EPD)Demario White (Source: EPD)
    Evansville police have identified a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month. Officers say 34-year-old Demario White shot 33-year-old Andrew Beasley in the chest in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue before 9 p.m. on May 15. May 15th shooting suspect ID'd as Demario White, 34. He's 5'10"/ 140. Shooting happened in 3900 block of Jackson. EPD trying to locate him. pic.twitter.com/hCazmF72Ts — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 25, 2017 Beasley was taken ...More >>
    Evansville police have identified a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this month. Officers say 34-year-old Demario White shot 33-year-old Andrew Beasley in the chest in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue before 9 p.m. on May 15. May 15th shooting suspect ID'd as Demario White, 34. He's 5'10"/ 140. Shooting happened in 3900 block of Jackson. EPD trying to locate him. pic.twitter.com/hCazmF72Ts — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 25, 2017 Beasley was taken ...More >>

  • TSA visits EVV Regional Airport to offer tips for summer travel

    TSA visits EVV Regional Airport to offer tips for summer travel

    Thursday, May 25 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-25 23:24:29 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    TSA officials say first thing you should do before even going to the airport is check your bags because often times, items people carry around each day are not allowed on planes.Several items were taken from EVV travelers at Evansville Regional Airport in the last few days. We're talking stun guns, knives, even a meat cleaver. 

    More >>

    TSA officials say first thing you should do before even going to the airport is check your bags because often times, items people carry around each day are not allowed on planes.Several items were taken from EVV travelers at Evansville Regional Airport in the last few days. We're talking stun guns, knives, even a meat cleaver. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly