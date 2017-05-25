Gibson County looks into getting a YMCA

A YMCA might be in Gibson County's future.

Princeton Common Councilman, Greg Wright, said a local group contacted the southwestern Indiana YMCA about setting up a branch.

However, a feasibility study is required before anything else can be done.

Wright said the study would look into locations and if Gibson County can support a YMCA.

He said Gibson is one of the few counties without an indoor pool, and the community would really benefit from having one.

Wright also said older locals would also have somewhere to exercise.

Wright said the feasibility study would cost about $25,000 and take about seven weeks to complete.

He said so far the group's raised about $10,000.

Wright explained building a YMCA could be a nearly $20 million project.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.