State Road 65 closed after crash north of Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a crash in Gibson County.

Dispatch confirms two vehicles flipped over on North State Road 65 and Mt. Olympus, just north of Princeton.

We're told SR-65 is closed until further notice.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

