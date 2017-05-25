State Road 65 closed after crash north of Princeton

We're told the driver of a car looked down to pick something up and hit a buggy.More >>
A large piece of artwork in a small western Kentucky town is giving it a second chance. It’s doing the same for the man who created it. Island, Kentucky is home to fewer than 500 people. It’s known for its popular drive up restaurant, the Dairy Freeze.More >>
The kick-off event for Audubon Kids Zone on was held on Henderson's east side.More >>
Madisonville police have named a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.More >>
The Henderson County Water District issued a boil advisory after a planned outage.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
The Pickens County sheriff said an arrest has been made after a Canadian woman was lured to the county, held hostage for several days and sexually assaulted.More >>
