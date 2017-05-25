Suspect named in Wednesday shooting in Madisonville

Madisonville police have named a suspect in a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Officers say 25-year-old Traviel Civils was in possession of a firearm during the shooting at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue.

During the investigation, police got a warrant for the arrest of Civils for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has not been arrested yet.

Detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

