Candlelight vigil to be held for victim shot in head

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Police are still looking for a murder suspect.

Deniko Scott, 22, was found outside a home on South Morton Avenue on Tuesday morning.  

He'd been shot in the head. Police said they have not identified a suspect or a motive yet.  

Family members are holding a candlelight vigil for Scott tonight at Morton and Walnut.  

