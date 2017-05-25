Candlelight vigil to be held for victim shot in head

Police are still looking for a murder suspect.

Deniko Scott, 22, was found outside a home on South Morton Avenue on Tuesday morning.

He'd been shot in the head. Police said they have not identified a suspect or a motive yet.

Family members are holding a candlelight vigil for Scott tonight at Morton and Walnut.

