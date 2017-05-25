Opening of Chandler playground delayed

A local playground remains closed while crews wait on equipment to arrive.

The playground on East Jefferson in Chandler was hoping to have the rubberized surface installed by Memorial Day, but officials say it won't be possible.

Crews are waiting for equipment to arrive that will meet safety and accessibility standards at the playground.

Crews will work on other site improvements until equipment arrives.

There's no word when the playground will open.

