Opening of Chandler playground delayed

The Henderson County Water District issued a boil advisory after a planned outage.More >>
The Henderson County Water District issued a boil advisory after a planned outage.More >>
Dispatch confirms two vehicles flipped over on North State Road 65 and Mt. Olympus, just north of Princeton.More >>
Dispatch confirms two vehicles flipped over on North State Road 65 and Mt. Olympus, just north of Princeton.More >>
Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse says someone broke into a Newburgh business Tuesday night and attempted to steal a pet iguana.More >>
Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse says someone broke into a Newburgh business Tuesday night and attempted to steal a pet iguana.More >>
Madisonville police have named a suspect in a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.More >>
Madisonville police have named a suspect in a shooting that happened on Wednesday night.More >>
Police are still looking for a murder suspect.More >>
Police are still looking for a murder suspect.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.More >>
UPDATE: New Mexico state police have canceled the alert for Marissa Bibiano. They say she has been found safe as of 4:30 p.m.More >>
UPDATE: New Mexico state police have canceled the alert for Marissa Bibiano. They say she has been found safe as of 4:30 p.m.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>