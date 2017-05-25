Evansville man shaved head for Ulman Caner Fund

Raegan Ball has almost always had a full head of hair, but now, he's gonna be bald for a couple weeks.

That's because Ball paid off a bet today.

"I was a little nervous at first because it's not something I've ever done before, I mean, the shortest my hair has ever been was maybe a half an inch," said Ball.

Ball is riding in the "4-K for Cancer", a 4,000-mile bicycle trek from Baltimore to San Francisco.

Before the ride, he had to raise $4,500 for the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.

He promised to shave his head if he could raise over $1,000 in one week. He raised $2,500 that week, so today, he made good on his promise.

The charity really hits close to Ball's heart, as he's had numerous family members who have been affected by cancer.

"(The) only thing I definitely have to make sure because of my fair skin, is that I always put on sunscreen, of course, or else I will end up with a burnt head," said Ball.

The Ulman Cancer Fund helps young adults who have dealt with cancer in some capacity.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.