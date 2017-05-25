Strike Zone Player of the Week: North's Kyndell Ethridge

The Strike Zone Player of the Week honor goes to North's RBI queen, Kyndell Ethridge.

The Huskies catcher racked up a team-high 30 RBI's this season, going along with an eye-popping .472 batting average.

She has demonstrated a toughness that goes along with her position, catcher, arguably the most physically challenging on the diamond.

Ethridge is set to play for Wabash Valley next season.

