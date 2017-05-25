Evansville advances after defeating Bradley

The University of Evansville baseball team was playing for their tournament lives against Bradley.

They wasted no time battering the Braves. Andrew Tanous started the barrage with an RBI to left.

Next Travis Tokarek sent a hit to right, driving in Trey Hair, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Then Castle High School alum Korbin Williams continued the hit parade with a shot to center.

Travis Tokarek scored after an RBI single to left by Jasper High School alumni Craig Shepard, extending the Aces' lead, 4-0, at the end of the first inning.

After a scoreless second inning, Bradly scored two runs at the top of the third. Evansville responded with another five runs of their own in the third.



Starter Patrick Schnieders struck out seven in a complete-game performance. Evansville advances 12-2 and will face the winner of Indiana State and Dallas Baptist Friday morning.

