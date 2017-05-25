State Treasurer visits USI

The Indiana State Treasurer stopped by USI on Thursday.

Kelly Mitchell held a presentation on campus to discuss the importance of College Choice 529 plans.

They celebrated 20 years of the plan, which is for people looking to save money for college-related expenses.

She explained that it's not just for Indiana-based colleges and that it's for any college across the country.

She also said you can save for anyone, no matter what age.

"We still come to universities because even if you're already in school, you can still open one of these accounts," said Mitchell.

Mitchell says it only takes ten dollars to open an account and the process takes just a few minutes.

