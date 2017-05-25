Report of counterfeit money in Henderson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Report of counterfeit money in Henderson

Posted by Andrew Disinger
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

There is another report of counterfeit money turning up in the Tri-State. This time, coming out of Henderson.

Police say someone tried to pay a utility bill at the city building with what turned out to be a fake $100 bill. 

There have been no arrests in this case yet.

Henderson police want anyone with information on these counterfeit bills to come forward, or call Crime Stoppers.

Powered by Frankly