Lawsuit asks judge to block Kentucky's right-to-work law

Organized labor is fighting back against Kentucky's right-to-work law.

The Kentucky State AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to block the law's enforcement. The measure, enacted in January, bans labor unions from collecting mandatory dues from employees they represent in collective bargaining.

The suit was filed in Franklin Circuit Court in Frankfort. It claims the law violates the Kentucky Constitution.

Defendants are Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey. Bevin's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The right-to-work law won final passage over the shouts of hundreds of protesters. It was one of several Republican priorities passed during the first week of the legislative session.

Republicans say right-to-work laws create jobs. Democrats say the laws weaken labor unions.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)