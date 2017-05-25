Woman killed, husband critically hurt in Dubois Co. crash

A woman is dead and her husband is in critical condition after a crash in Dubois County.

According to Indiana State Police, it happened Thursday morning around 4:30 on State Road 162, about a mile south of State Road 64, between Jasper and Ferdinand.

State police say 18-year-old Katherine Wire, of Dale, IN, was driving south on State Road 162 when a vehicle began slowing to a stop in front of her. She braked, but her SUV pulled to the left, crossed the center line and crashed into a northbound car head-on.

The impact crushed the driver’s side of the car.

Wire’s SUV spun and came to rest in the northbound lane nearly 200 feet south of the point of the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the car, 40-year-old Raven Waninger, of Troy, IN, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

Her passenger and husband, 44-year-old David Waninger, was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper where he was listed in critical condition.

Wire was also transported to Memorial Hospital for injuries but was later released.

The wreck is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact state police at (812) 634-5520.

