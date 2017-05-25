EPD: Suspect stole TVs, surveillance cameras from apartment complex

Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville apartment complex.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at Embassy Apartments in the1200 block of Hatfield Dr.

Police say the suspect took two televisions and some surveillance cameras.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

