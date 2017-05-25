Two seriously hurt in crash on Lloyd Expressway

Henderson County schools are staying creative during summer break to keep young students actively learning.More >>
The Indiana State Treasurer stopped by USI on Thursday. Kelly Mitchell held a presentation on campus to discuss the importance of College Choice 529 plans.More >>
There is another report of counterfeit money turning up in the Tri-State. This time, coming out of Henderson.More >>
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday on the westbound Lloyd at Red Bank.More >>
The shooting happened on May 15 in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on North Main Street.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
The victim, Melissa Smith, jumped on to the hood of her car to stop the thieves.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
