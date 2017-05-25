Two seriously hurt in crash on Lloyd Expressway

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two semis on the Lloyd Expressway.

The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday on the westbound Lloyd at Red Bank.

The sheriff's office says a white semi rear-ended a blue semi which was forced into the rear-end of a car. Deputies say the force of the collision tore the cab from the frame of the white semi.

The driver of the white semi, Joel J. Cobb, and his passenger, Deron Brown, both of Memphis, TN, were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car went to the hospital to get checked out for neck and head pain as a precaution. The driver of the blue semi was not hurt.

Deputies say the crash also caused a significant diesel fuel and oil spill. The Lloyd was closed for several hours from Red Bank Rd to Boehne Camp Rd. while crews cleaned it up.

Dispatch says Boehne Camp from the Lloyd to Mission Viejo will remain closed.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.