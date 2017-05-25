One lane back open after semi crash on Lloyd Expressway

One lane is back open after a crash involving two semis had a section of the Lloyd Expressway shut down.

Vanderburgh: The passing lane WB SR62 at Boehne Camp Rd is now open. Please drive carefully through the crash site. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 25, 2017

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday on the westbound Lloyd at Red Bank.

The sheriff's office says a semi rear-ended another semi.

We're told injuries were reported, but they are not life-threatening.

