One lane back open after semi crash on Lloyd Expressway

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday on the westbound Lloyd at Red Bank.More >>
Madisonville Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue.More >>
The shooting happened on May 15 in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station on North Main Street.More >>
While residents are happy to see development in the area, they say at the same time, city officials shouldn't forget about those who need affordable housing.More >>
A jury found an Evansville man guilty of nine felonies Wednesday.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
