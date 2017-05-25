All lanes back open after semi crash on Lloyd Expressway

All lanes of the Lloyd Expressway are back open after a crash involving two semis.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday on the westbound Lloyd at Red Bank.

The sheriff's office says a semi rear-ended another semi.

We're told injuries were reported, but they are not life-threatening.

The Lloyd was closed for several hours from Red Bank Rd to Boehne Camp Rd. Dispatch says Boehne Camp from the Lloyd to Mission Viejo will remain closed.

