Watch now on Sunrise: Clouds to sun, Madisonville shooting, candidate charged with assault

CLOUDS TO SUN: Temperatures dropped into the upper 50's Wednesday with a persistent rain. It won't be as cool Today, as high temps reach the lower 70's. It will be cloudy early with most of the rain ending this morning with slow clearing this afternoon. On Friday, it will be partly sunny and warmer as temperatures head back into the lower 80's. Byron will also have an early look at the Memorial Day holiday weekend forecast.

MADISONVILLE SHOOTING: Madisonville Police are investigating a report of a person being shot in the face last night. We're told it happened at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue in Madisonville. Hillary Simon will have the very latest live from the scene.

MANCHESTER ATTACK UPDATE: Police have arrested two more people and are searching a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the bombing that killed 22 people a pop concert. The Greater Manchester Police force says two men were arrested overnight. Eight men have now been detained in connection with Monday's attack.



CANDIDATE CHARGED: Today's special election for Montana's sole congressional seat got a last minute twist when the Republican candidate, Greg Gianforte, was charged with misdemeanor assault. Gianforte was cited for grabbing a reporter by the throat and throwing him to the ground in his campaign office last night.



PRESIDENT TRUMP'S TRIP President Donald Trump is in Brussels to attend a NATO meeting. The environmental group Greenpeace hung a banner by the US Embassy criticizing his policies. The president is expected to arrive at European Union headquarters in the morning.

NEWBURGH IGUANA CASE: Warrick County deputies want your help finding the person who tried to steal an iguana from a business near Newburgh. They ended up without an iguana, but with what the Sheriff says is "probably a pretty nasty bite."

RED NOSE DAY: Today is Red Nose Day. It's NBC's annual charity event to raise money for children in poverty in the U-S and around the world.

