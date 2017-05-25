Madisonville police say person shot in face during shooting

Madisonville Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue.

Officers said someone was shot in the face. They said the victim was airlifted to a hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

