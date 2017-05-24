Warrick Co. sheriff looking for suspect in attempted iguana theft

Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse says someone broke into a Newburgh business Tuesday night and attempted to steal a pet iguana.

That was a bad idea because iguanas have very sharp teeth.

Sheriff Kruse said in a Facebook post that the Iguana took a bite out of crime, so to speak.

Kruse says if you know anyone with an unexplained bite injury, call the Sheriff's office.

