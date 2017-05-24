Warrick Co. sheriff looking for suspect in attempted iguana thef - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Warrick Co. sheriff looking for suspect in attempted iguana theft

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse says someone broke into a Newburgh business Tuesday night and attempted to steal a pet iguana. 

That was a bad idea because iguanas have very sharp teeth.

Sheriff Kruse said in a Facebook post that the Iguana took a bite out of crime, so to speak.

Kruse says if you know anyone with an unexplained bite injury, call the Sheriff's office.

  Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

  UPDATE: Puppy recovering after getting stuck in Yazoo Co. tar

    The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.  

