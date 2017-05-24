Sheriff: Iguana attacked pet spa burglar

he believes they went straight for her pet Iguana "Princess Ursula," who was not hurt (WFIE)

Warrick County Sheriff Brett Kruse says someone broke into a Newburgh business Tuesday night and attempted to steal a pet iguana.

That was a bad idea because iguanas have very sharp teeth.

Sheriff Kruse said in a Facebook post that the Iguana took a bite out of crime, so to speak.

The owner of Grooming Dale's said the burglar got in through a window that was accidentally left unlocked. She believes they went straight for her pet Iguana "Princess Ursula," who was not hurt.

While she doesn't know the burglar's exact intentions, nothing else in the building was disturbed.

Footprints and blood were found in the iguana's cage and on the floor. Stanley has a message for the person responsible.

"I am not happy that someone broke in my shop at all, but I do have some concern for that person, because if they don't go to the doctor or the hospital, I don't know if it was bad enough to need stitches, but at the very least they need antibiotics because iguana bites are really bad and it will get really superinfected," Stanley said.

Kruse says if you know anyone with an unexplained bite injury, call the Sheriff's office.

