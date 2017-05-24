Jury finds Evansville man guilty for role in attempted robbery

A jury found an Evansville man guilty of nine felonies Wednesday.

Five men, including 21-year-old Jarvice Sears, faced various charges after an attempted robbery in the 700 block of East Virgina Street back in October 2015.

A chain-reaction left five people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the apartment was targeted because there were drugs and money inside.

The jury found Sears guilty of two counts of burglary with serious bodily injury, attempted robbery with serious bodily injury, four counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of aggravated battery.

Sears is expected to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on June 26.

