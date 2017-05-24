Evansville man convicted for robbery and home burglary

A jury convicted an Evansville man for a string of crimes involving robbery, burglary, and criminal confinement.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a hold up in progress in the 1600 block of Allens Lane back in January. The victims reported two men forced them out of their vehicle and stole personal items before stealing another vehicle and driving off.

Several hours later, deputies were called to a burglary in the 13000 block of St. Wendel Road.

Investigators used surveillance video from cameras on the property to identify the two men.

A jury convicted Gary Whittington Jr. of robbery, criminal confinement, burglary, theft of a firearm, and auto theft.

Whittington pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender for having at least two prior unrelated felony convictions.

Whittington could face up to 32 years behind bars.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.