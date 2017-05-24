No suspect, no motive in EPD homicide investigation

Evansville Police are still looking for the person who killed 22-year-old Deniko Scott.

His body was found outside a home on South Morton Avenue Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Jason Cullum told us police have not identified a suspect or a motive yet in this homicide investigation but the leads that are coming in give them a good starting point.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Coroner finished his autopsy on Deniko Scott. He said Scott died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Meanwhile, investigators staying busy following up on leads since they were called to the scene Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, a woman who lives on South Morton found Deniko Scott's body in her backyard near an alley around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are reaching out now to people within the neighborhood, asking if they heard or saw anything.

Police are asking anyone with information about Mr. Scott's death to call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.