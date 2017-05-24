More than $300 million of new investments in the works in Warrick Co.

Expansions underway at Deaconess, one of several projects happening in Warrick Co. (WFIE)

It started around 2009 with the development of the medical district, also known as the Warrick Wellness Trail.

"Our strategy was that we would put in the backbone infrastructure, that would encourage more medical and also more commercial development in the area," Executive Director of the Warrick County Economic Development Department Larry Taylor said.

Right now, several big projects are underway. St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics Hospital, a Deaconess expansion, Evansville Christian School, new hotel and apartment complex, $5.5 million park, and eventually a Meijer in Newburgh.

"That's driving the jobs and the people that are coming to work there need places to live, so you are driving some nice housing development in the same area. So I think in the next five to 10 years the whole corridor will be filled with quality development," Taylor said.

More opportunities, spurring growth in the local economy and community.

"If you have 400 medical jobs, and you have medical professionals who can move any place in the county," Taylor told us. "We want to give them a reason to move to Southwest Indiana and specifically Warrick County."

In addition to some of those bigger developments, several restaurants are being built. Two banks and Two nursing homes have just been built.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.