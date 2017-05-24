Evansville Regional Airport approved for renovations

Evansville Regional Airport officials got the go-ahead on the financing for upcoming renovations.

The next step will be to start taking bids on the construction for the first phase, which will take place next week.

One of the biggest changes for the passengers and visitors will be with the security.

A new security station will allow for the security to be open during operational hours instead of only an hour before boarding.

Along with this project, there will also be some changes to the check-in stations and some covered walkways outside, which will make a nice impression for visitors.

The airport will be open during renovations and they are set to be finished sometime next summer.

