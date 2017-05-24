EPD still searching for suspect in homicide investigation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD still searching for suspect in homicide investigation

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police are still looking for the person who killed 22-year-old Deniko Scott.

His body was found outside a home on South Morton Avenue Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Jason Cullum told us police have not identified a suspect or a motive yet in this homicide investigation, but they said the leads that are coming in give them a good starting point.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Vanderburgh County Coroner finished his autopsy on Deniko Scott. He said Scott died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Meanwhile, investigators staying busy following up on leads since they were called to the scene Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, a woman who lives on South Morton found Scott's body in her backyard near an alley.

Police are now reaching out to people within the neighborhood, asking if they heard or saw anything.

One woman we spoke with begged for something to change. EPD's Sergeant Cullum agrees with her.

Police are asking anyone with information about Deniko Scott's death to call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

