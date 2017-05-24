Owensboro museum plans memorial for Nicky Hayden

Nicky Hayden's legacy is living on in Owensboro. The Owensboro Museum of Science and history has displayed some of Hayden's gear since 2003. Now, the museum has plans for a special memorial in his name.

When the news broke Monday that Hayden had passed away, staff immediately put his gear into a display case. The next step for staff is to fix the case up as a memorial in his honor.

Staff say the Hayden family has always been very supportive of the museum. They've donated gear from all three brothers for this special section of the museum called the Speedzeum.

At one time, they say they had Nicky Hayden's world champion motorcycle but loaned it to the Michael Jordan, a friend of Hayden's, for a photo shoot. Staff say a memorial is one way to show their support back to the family.

"There are so many people here that loved him, and they called him the Kentucky Kid, but I feel like I've learned that he's the Owensboro kid because he was so generous to Owensboro. Everyone loved him. We want to continue that memory here in the Speedzeum," said Debbie Stites, Owensboro Museum of Science and History.

Creating the memorial is just one way the museum plans to remember Hayden Staff say they are also trying to get a copy of his movie, and play that in their mini-theater here. Again, staff say this exhibit would never have been possible if it weren't for the family's generosity so now they want to show that back.

