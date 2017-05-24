Anonymous donation given to Public Education Foundation

A big anonymous donation was given to the Public Education Foundation of Evansville.

Someone wrote a check for over $1,400 to PEF accompanied with a letter sent by an anonymous former teacher from Evansville.

The letter states how EVSC has prepared students for success, regardless of their backgrounds.

Executive director Amy Walker said this is the first anonymous donation in her 25 years with PEF.

Walker said the secret donation comes at the perfect time.

The foundation is getting ready to make a major announcement on a new partnership grant giving more access to health-science career education within EVSC.

