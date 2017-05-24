Drivers in Francisco have had enough potholes

State Road 64 through Francisco has drivers asking when it will be fixed.

"People are just complaining about the holes and the ruts and driving their cars through the holes and the ruts and it's tearing up their vehicles," said Jessica Poe.

Circle J, is right off of the highway, near all the potholes.

Kitchen Manager, Jessica Poe, said the noise from the trucks alone is unbearable.

"It's making a racket and keeping people up at night that sleep along the highway," added Poe.

INDOT official, Jason Tiller, said SR 64 is complicated because there is water under the pavement which leads these potholes.

"We're taxpayers and we need to have our money put into the roads and not anything else," said local Shelly Knight who drives the road every day.

Tiller said road crews are out working every day to keep the roads patched.

Tiller explained there is already a complete road reconstruction planned for SR 64 in three years.

He said the goal is to have something done this year that will compliment the bigger project coming in 2019, but they are looking into emergency funding.

