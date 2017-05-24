Proposed park and trail for Huntingburg plan approved

Huntingburg's $3 million Market Street Park is a reality. The Common Council has approved the plan.

[PREVIOUS: Proposed park and trail for North side of Huntingburg]

Bidding now begins for the construction.

The project includes a new plaza with tables, seating, a performance pavilion, and a lawn terrace at Market Street Park.

Construction should begin in August. You can expect to see the park finished by June of next year.

Mayor Dennis Spinner said the goal of the project is to make the entrance to the heart of the city more appealing.

