USI softball set to play first every World Series on Thursday

Huntingburg's $3 million Market Street Park is a reality. The Common Council has approved the plan.More >>
While residents are happy to see development in the area, they say at the same time, city officials shouldn't forget about those who need affordable housing.More >>
Students in Henderson can head to their neighborhood schools for a free lunch this summer.More >>
Nicky Hayden's legacy is living on in Owensboro.More >>
The delegation from Evansville's sister city got a chance to tour some local attractions.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
Dreams do come true, at least at one Arkansas park. Ever since he was a child growing up in the Natural State, Wendell Fox has wanted to search for diamonds.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
