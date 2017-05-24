USI softball set to play first every World Series on Thursday

The USI Softball team is set to play in their first ever World Series game Thursday afternoon and the team continues to wow with a record of 46-12.

But what is special about this squad is the perfect balance of veteran and rookie leadership.

"Some of the younger girls may look up to us a little bit but we look up to them just as much as they look up to us, I mean we have a freshman pitcher who is carrying our team," said Grace Clark.

That pitcher would be Jennifer Leonhardt, who is 5-0 in the post season with a .80 E-R-A, and as phenomenal as she has been this season with a 29-2 record she isn't the only threat in that bullpen.

"There is me and then we have Courtney and Cait and we can all come out at any different times and we are all really different and I think that depth and the differences will help us in the tournament," said Jennifer.

That depth is also what gave senior catcher Haley Hodges confidence that this team would be here heading to the World Series.

"Knowing my pitching staff I would have told you I totally believe it because they are just amazing all three of them," said Haley.

But as Grace Clark said, the freshman Leonhardt has been the backbone of this team owning the circle showing so much maturity that it is hard to believe that at this time last year she was playing in Kentucky High School Districts.

"The demeanor and stuff on the mound like she doesn't act like a freshman I think that just her poise she has something about her that she never gets rattled," said Sue Kunkle.

"Even when there are runners in scoring position I always have confidence that she is going to be able to get us out of that jam," said Haley.

That confidence continues to grow and they are ready from freshmen to seniors and everyone in between to compete for that national title.

