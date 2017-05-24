Community members come together for affordable housing concerns

While residents are happy to see development in the area, they say at the same time, city officials shouldn't forget about those who need affordable housing (WFIE)

Several members of the community are coming together to voice their concerns in a Traveling Hall Meeting.

The topic of discussion is affordable housing. With all the new development happening in the Evansville community, residents in the area are concerned for those who rely on affordable housing saying all the new development is pushing them away.

While residents are happy to see development in the area, they said at the same time city officials shouldn't forget about those who need affordable housing.

As the downtown area expands, residents want the city to consider more options for those who need affordable housing.

Memorial Baptist Church Pastor Adrian Brooks said several people who once lived in Lincoln Estates tell him they were displaced because of new development in the area.

Brooks said it is all about finding a way to accommodate people who need affordable housing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.