Henderson County Schools offering free summer lunch

Students in Henderson can head to their neighborhood schools for a free lunch this summer. 

Henderson County Schools announced they will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. 

The program provides meals to kids for free, regardless of financial status. 

Meals will be provided at 11 different sites in Henderson. Six of those will also provide breakfast.

