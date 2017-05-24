Owensboro Museum plans memorial for Nicky Hayden

Nicky Hayden's legacy is living on in Owensboro.

The Owensboro Museum of Science and history has displayed some of Hayden's gear since 2003.

Now, the museum has plans for a special memorial in his name.

When the news broke Monday that Hayden had passed away, staff immediately put his gear into a display case so no one would take it. The next step for staff is to fix the case up as a memorial in his honor.

Staff told us the Hayden family has always been very supportive of the museum. They've donated gear from all three brothers for this special section of the museum called the "speedzeum".

At one time, they said they had Nicky Hayden's world champion motorcycle, but loaned it to the Michael Jordan, a friend of Hayden's, for a photoshoot.

Staff say a memorial is one way to show their support back to the family.

Creating the memorial is just one way the museum plans to remember Hayden.

The museum is also trying to get a copy of his movie that they can play in their mini-theater.

