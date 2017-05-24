German delegation tours attractions in Evansville

The delegation from Evansville's sister city got a chance to tour some local attractions.

We caught up with the officials from Osnabrück, Germany on Wednesday at Mesker Park Zoo.

They took a tour of the zoo despite the rain, including getting a chance to see the new carousel.

They've had a busy week in town talking about economic development across the two cities.

The lord mayor of Osnabrück said he had a great time in Evansville capping off his visit at the zoo.

"It's similar to the zoo of Osnabrück," said Lord Mayor Wolfgang Griesert. "Osnabrück Zoo is a little bit larger but it has similar landscape. We had a warm welcome at the airport and the reception was warm and great hospitality."

The delegation also toured many other attractions, including the Ford Center and Bosse Field.

