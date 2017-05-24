Jasper man killed in tractor accident - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jasper man killed in tractor accident

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Jasper man is dead after a tractor accident.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Schnellville Road about four-miles east of Jasper. 

Sheriff's deputies say 85-year-old Jerome Knies was on a tractor in a field when he fell.  He died from his injuries.

