EPD searches home where weekend shooting happened

There's an update on a death investigation in Evansville.

Police say a homeowner shot 25-year old Malcolm Payton early Sunday morning as he tried to break into his Adams Avenue home. Payton's body was found near the scene.

Officers were back at the scene of the home Tuesday after getting a search warrant. They say they didn't find anything pertaining to the death, but say they did find some stolen items inside the home.

No word yet on if the homeowner is facing any charges.

