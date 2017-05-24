Boil advisory issued for part of Henderson Co.

The Henderson County Water District issued a boil advisory after a planned outage.

The affected areas are:

Between 14683 Highway 351 and 16409 Highway 351

4700 Alves Ferry Road

4400 Briscoe Benton Road

7301 Mason Landing Road

The entire streets of Boswell Road, Bluff City Road, Spottsville Bluff City Road, Church Street, First Street, and Second Street.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice due to the water line work completed Wednesday.

Residents are advised to boil water for five minutes before consuming. It is possible you may experience cloudy or discolored water.

If your water is discolored, please open several cold water faucets until the water runs clear before using. This should typically take only a few minutes.

For further information, please contact Henderson County Water District at (270) 826-9802.

